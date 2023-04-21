MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,711K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,423K shares, representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMI by 14.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 392K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXECX - Great-West Core Strategies: International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEEF - Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 159.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMI by 59.77% over the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurelia Metals. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 12.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMI is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 136,123K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

