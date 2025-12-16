MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains AUB Group (AUBBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of AUB Group (OTCPK:AUBBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in AUB Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUBBF is 0.23%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 18,975K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,420K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 2,225K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,643K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 7.62% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,324K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,030K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 15.61% over the last quarter.

