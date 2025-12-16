Stocks
AUBBF

MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains AUB Group (AUBBF) Outperform Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 07:11 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of AUB Group (OTCPK:AUBBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in AUB Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUBBF is 0.23%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 18,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,420K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 2,225K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,643K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 7.62% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,324K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,030K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUBBF by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for AUB Group Limited-> Find out what the Options Markets think of AUB Group Limited-> See our take on AUB Group Limited Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AUBBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.