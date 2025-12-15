MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains APA Group - Debt (APAJF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of APA Group - Debt (OTCPK:APAJF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for APA Group - Debt is $5.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.11 to a high of $6.37. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of $5.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for APA Group - Debt is 2,835MM, a decrease of 11.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA Group - Debt. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAJF is 0.19%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 138,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,997K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 6.32% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 11,470K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,620K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,226K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 8,901K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,661K shares , representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 29.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,541K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 1.30% over the last quarter.

