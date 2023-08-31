MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains APA Group (ASX:APA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of APA Group (ASX:APA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for APA Group is 10.26. The forecasts range from a low of 8.88 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.25% from its latest reported closing price of 8.90.

The projected annual revenue for APA Group is 2,954MM, an increase of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

APA Group Maintains 6.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 115,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,573K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,357K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,064K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 5.84% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 7,873K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,811K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 10.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,236K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 10.05% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 4,238K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares, representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 58.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

