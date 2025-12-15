MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains AMP (AMLTF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of AMP (OTCPK:AMLTF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMP is $0.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.55 to a high of $0.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMP is 1,487MM, a decrease of 47.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMP. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLTF is 0.06%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 225,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,052K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,160K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,798K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,432K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 4.40% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 18,445K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,646K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 6.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,242K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,042K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 15,419K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

