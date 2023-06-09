MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.66% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vicinity Centres is 2.10. The forecasts range from a low of 1.90 to a high of $2.42. The average price target represents an increase of 12.66% from its latest reported closing price of 1.86.

The projected annual revenue for Vicinity Centres is 1,044MM, a decrease of 14.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

Vicinity Centres Maintains 5.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicinity Centres. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCX is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 379,012K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,962K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 0.79% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42,883K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,637K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 1.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28,876K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,792K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 10.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 20,395K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,218K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 2.04% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 18,239K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,536K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 0.95% over the last quarter.

