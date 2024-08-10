MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Downside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for TPG Telecom is $5.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.34 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of $5.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Telecom is 5,865MM, an increase of 6.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Telecom. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.03%, an increase of 21.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 15,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,142K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 18.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,029K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 19.68% over the last quarter.

BBAX - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF holds 1,122K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 14.78% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 992K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 15.11% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 737K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

