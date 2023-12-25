MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades St Barbara (ASX:SBM)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for St Barbara (ASX:SBM) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 212.38% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for St Barbara is 0.62. The forecasts range from a low of 0.20 to a high of $1.89. The average price target represents an increase of 212.38% from its latest reported closing price of 0.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for St Barbara is 776MM, an increase of 139.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Barbara. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBM is 0.02%, a decrease of 58.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 85,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 30,777K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,418K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 58.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,652K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,008K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,364K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,517K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,863K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.