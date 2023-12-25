MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades South32 (ASX:S32)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for South32 (ASX:S32) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.57% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for South32 is 4.10. The forecasts range from a low of 3.23 to a high of $5.04. The average price target represents an increase of 26.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for South32 is 8,991MM, an increase of 19.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in South32. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S32 is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 524,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,161K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,729K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 10.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 36,620K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,192K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 9.34% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 32,331K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,364K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 10.39% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 29,278K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,304K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 11.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 24,770K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,373K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.