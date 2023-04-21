MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8,567.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nickel Mines is $83.64. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8,567.36% from its latest reported closing price of $0.96.

The projected annual revenue for Nickel Mines is $296MM, a decrease of 75.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 145K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 34.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 4.17% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 2,446K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 4.86% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 494K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 42.70% over the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 185K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 14.88% over the last quarter.

