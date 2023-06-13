MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.19% Downside

As of June 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Storage REIT is 2.48. The forecasts range from a low of 2.12 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.19% from its latest reported closing price of 2.48.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage REIT is 337MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

National Storage REIT Maintains 4.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage REIT. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSR is 0.61%, a decrease of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 239,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 40,089K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,083K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSR by 11.89% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 30,840K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSR by 2.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,273K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSR by 16.71% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,013K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,633K shares, representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSR by 21.63% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 10,260K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSR by 6.06% over the last quarter.

