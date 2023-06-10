MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Upside

As of June 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirvac Group is 2.44. The forecasts range from a low of 2.22 to a high of $2.73. The average price target represents an increase of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of 2.24.

The projected annual revenue for Mirvac Group is 2,017MM, an increase of 4.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

Mirvac Group Maintains 4.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.64%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirvac Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGR is 0.16%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 396,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,253K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,741K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 2.93% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43,972K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,917K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 5.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30,313K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,048K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 23,512K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 98.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 2,958.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 20,523K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,436K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 1.33% over the last quarter.

