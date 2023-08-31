MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magellan Financial Group is 8.64. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of 9.50.

The projected annual revenue for Magellan Financial Group is 313MM, a decrease of 27.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

Magellan Financial Group Maintains 7.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Financial Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.10%, an increase of 27.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 13,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,643K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 22.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,795K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 15.48% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,419K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 8.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 746K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 15.34% over the last quarter.

