MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Lendlease Corp (ASX:LLC)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Lendlease Corp (ASX:LLC) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.91% Upside

As of June 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lendlease Corp is 9.09. The forecasts range from a low of 7.12 to a high of $10.94. The average price target represents an increase of 25.91% from its latest reported closing price of 7.22.

The projected annual revenue for Lendlease Corp is 9,717MM, a decrease of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

Lendlease Corp Maintains 2.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lendlease Corp. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLC is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 55,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,111K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,213K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,305K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,240K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 13.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,585K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 8.51% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 3,492K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,241K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 7.22% over the last quarter.

