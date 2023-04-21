MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 2.19% over the last quarter.

AIOIX - International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 117K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing a decrease of 145.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 63.76% over the last quarter.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 65.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 177.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Travel Management. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTD is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 7,539K shares.

