MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:CRN)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:CRN) from Outperform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 274.74% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $0.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $1.26. The average price target represents an increase of 274.74% from its latest reported closing price of $0.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 2,853MM, an increase of 16.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRN is 0.08%, an increase of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 54,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8,862K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,072K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 22.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,271K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,302K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 38.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 40.17% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,986K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,885K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRN by 34.39% over the last quarter.

