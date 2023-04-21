MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 266K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 3.75% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 3.60% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed International Equity Portfolio Class 1 holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 5.87% over the last quarter.

EFAX - SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 2.22% over the last quarter.

FLAU - Franklin FTSE Australia ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 5.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBA is 0.62%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 110,863K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.