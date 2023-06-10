MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Charter Hall Long Wale REIT (CLW)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Charter Hall Long Wale REIT (CLW) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.24% Upside

As of May 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Hall Long Wale REIT is 4.77. The forecasts range from a low of 4.18 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.24% from its latest reported closing price of 4.14.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Hall Long Wale REIT is 340MM, a decrease of 36.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Maintains 7.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Hall Long Wale REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLW is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 57,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,773K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 1.30% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,674K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,775K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,067K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 12.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,530K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 2.05% over the last quarter.

SRET - Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF holds 3,446K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 3.26% over the last quarter.

