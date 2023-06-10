MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.12% Upside

As of May 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centuria Industrial REIT is 3.47. The forecasts range from a low of 2.58 to a high of $3.86. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from its latest reported closing price of 3.07.

The projected annual revenue for Centuria Industrial REIT is 181MM, a decrease of 17.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

Centuria Industrial REIT Maintains 5.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.64%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centuria Industrial REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIP is 0.14%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 44,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,103K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,352K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIP by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,061K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIP by 9.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,896K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIP by 2.41% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,589K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIP by 3.79% over the last quarter.

