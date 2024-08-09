MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0HN3)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0HN3) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.21% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 62.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.12 GBX to a high of 74.77 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.21% from its latest reported closing price of 59.63 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 55,113MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HN3 is 0.31%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 126,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 20,501K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,864K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN3 by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 7,477K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,704K shares , representing a decrease of 43.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN3 by 34.04% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 7,222K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN3 by 12.96% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 6,903K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,820K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN3 by 19.24% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 4,565K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,721K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN3 by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.