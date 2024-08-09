MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades BHP Group (ASX:BHP)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for BHP Group (ASX:BHP) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.64% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BHP Group is $47.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.88 to a high of $56.87. The average price target represents an increase of 5.64% from its latest reported closing price of $45.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BHP Group is 55,489MM, a decrease of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,295 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHP is 0.61%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 461,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,440K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,719K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 41,605K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,978K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 19.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29,954K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,768K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 11.85% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,957K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,901K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 11.84% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 14,752K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,367K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 0.61% over the last quarter.

