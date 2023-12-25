MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is 9.29. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of 9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is 1,996MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Maintains 6.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.07%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 35,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,662K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,451K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 6.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,548K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 4.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,002K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 6.49% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,419K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,454K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 9.82% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,836K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

