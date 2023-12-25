MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.28% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Queensland is 5.37. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.83. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.28% from its latest reported closing price of 5.98.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Queensland is 1,863MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

Bank of Queensland Maintains 6.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Queensland. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOQ is 0.08%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.32% to 46,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,817K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,600K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,231K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,278K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 3.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,519K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,124K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 2.87% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,910K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 10.60% over the last quarter.

