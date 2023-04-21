MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON International Equity Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 175K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 10.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,495K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,558K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 11.19% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 150K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing a decrease of 650.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 86.33% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,573K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOQ by 20.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Queensland. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOQ is 0.10%, a decrease of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 41,238K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.