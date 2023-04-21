MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades ARB Corp (ASX:ARB)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 12.21% over the last quarter.

BKF - iShares MSCI BRIC ETF holds 194K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 36.26% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REMSX - Emerging Markets Fund Class S holds 1,911K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 19.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARB Corp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARB is 0.13%, an increase of 35.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 856,584K shares.

