MACQUARIE RESEARCH Downgrades Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH downgraded their outlook for Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.94% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abacus Property Group is 3.15. The forecasts range from a low of 2.55 to a high of $3.57. The average price target represents an increase of 21.94% from its latest reported closing price of 2.58.

The projected annual revenue for Abacus Property Group is 383MM, an increase of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

Abacus Property Group Maintains 7.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abacus Property Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABP is 0.12%, a decrease of 20.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 45,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,847K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 4,977K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,819K shares, representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABP by 8.41% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,880K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,760K shares, representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABP by 15.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,808K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABP by 9.34% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 2,840K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABP by 6.59% over the last quarter.

