Macquarie profit jumps 56% as commodities trading unit thrives

May 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group MQG.AX posted a better-than-expected 56% jump in annual profit, as its commodities trading arm benefited from volatility in natural gas and oil prices, while its capital business rode a deal-making wave.

Oil and natural gas prices have rallied in volatile trade after Russia's invasion of Ukraine tightened an already under-supplied market.

That, in turn, has boosted profits of major players in the commodities market including Macquarie, whose Commodities and Global Markets unit posted a 50% jump in profit to A$3.91 billion ($2.78 billion).

Earnings from Macquarie Capital business more than tripled to $A2.40 billion in fiscal 2021.

Macquarie declared a final dividend of A$3.50 per share, up from a payout of A$3.35 per share a year earlier.

The group's profit attributable for the year ended March 31 rose to A$4.71 billion from A$3.02 billion a year earlier, topping a Visible Alpha consensus of A$4.45 billion.

($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.