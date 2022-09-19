Macquarie plans to sell its 20% stake in Spain's Exolum, Cinco Dias says

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's investment bank Macquarie Group plans to sell its 19.87% stake in Spanish oil pipeline and storage operator Exolum, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia's investment bank Macquarie Group MQG.AX plans to sell its 19.87% stake in Spanish oil pipeline and storage operator Exolum, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.

The stake could be worth 1 billion euros ($998 million), the newspaper said.

Macquarie and Excolum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Two months ago, rival newspaper Expansion reported Canadian pension fund Omers, Exolum's second-largest shareholder after U.S. buyout fund CVC, was planning to sell its 24.61% stake.

($1 = 1.0024 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters