Macquarie (MIC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation MIC reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2020 results wherein both earnings and revenues missed estimates.



On an adjusted basis, the company’s earnings were 85 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 3.4%. Also, the bottom line declined from 90 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



In 2020, the company’s adjusted earnings were $2.89 per share, down 39.4% from the previous year.



In the fourth quarter, Macquarie generated revenues of $220 million, down 28% year over year. The decline was attributable to a lackluster performance across its Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii segments. Product revenues were $44 million, marking a decrease of 27% year over year. Service revenues declined 29% to $176 million. Also, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $339 million by 35.2%.



In 2020, the company’s revenues were $847 million, down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Segment Details

Atlantic Aviation generated revenues of $176 million, down 29% year over year and accounted for 80% of the company’s overall revenues. The segment’s EBITDA declined 18.3% to $58 million.



Revenues in MIC Hawaii were $44 million, down 27% year over year. It represented 20% of overall quarterly revenues. The segment’s EBITDA declined 14.3% to $12 million.

Operating Costs

In the fourth quarter, Macquarie’s cost of services decreased 46% to $61 million on a year-over-year basis, whereas cost of product sales decreased 27% to $27 million.



Selling and administrative expenses were $121 million, down 48% year over year. Overall, operating expenses declined 11% to about $242 million.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,828 million, up from $260 million on Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $1,555 million, marginally up from $1,554 million recorded at the end of 2019. In 2020, the company generated net cash of $127 million from operating activities, down 40.9% year over year.



During 2020, the company paid out dividends amounting to $87 million, representing a 74.7% decrease from 2019’s disbursement.

Major Developments

In December 2020, Macquarie completed the divestment of its liquid storage and handling business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, for a total consideration of $2.67 billion to an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings, Inc.

Guidance

The company stated that it remains confident in the outlook for its operating businesses as the end markets recover from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.



For 2021, the company anticipates to generate adjusted EBITDA in the range of $230-$260 million. For the year, it expects to generate free cash flow of $130-$160 million. Moreover, it expects to deploy $70-$80 million of growth capital during the year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks are iRobot Corporation IRBT, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. FELE and Emerson Electric Co. EMR. While iRobot sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Franklin Electric and Emerson carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



iRobot delivered a positive earnings surprise of 228.19%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Franklin Electric delivered a positive earnings surprise of 19.15%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Emerson delivered a positive earnings surprise of 21.53%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Get Free Report



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC): Get Free Report



iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.