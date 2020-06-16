Macquarie makes offer for Enel's stake in Open Fiber – sources

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Infrastructure fund Macquarie has made an offer for the 50% stake utility Enel ENEI.MI holds in broadband network operator Open Fiber, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported earlier on Tuesday Macquarie had made an offer for the stake that would be hard for Enel's chief executive not to submit to the utility's board.

Open Fiber is jointly owned by Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti)

