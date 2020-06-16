Macquarie makes offer for Enel's stake in Open Fiber – sources

Contributors
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Infrastructure fund Macquarie has made an offer for the 50% stake utility Enel holds in broadband network operator Open Fiber, two sources familiar with the matter said.

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Infrastructure fund Macquarie has made an offer for the 50% stake utility Enel ENEI.MI holds in broadband network operator Open Fiber, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported earlier on Tuesday Macquarie had made an offer for the stake that would be hard for Enel's chief executive not to submit to the utility's board.

Open Fiber is jointly owned by Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters