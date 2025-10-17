Macquarie Maintains McGraw Hill (MH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Macquarie maintained coverage of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.77% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for McGraw Hill is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 71.77% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRW - TCW Compounders ETF holds 600K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

SCUVX - Hartford Schroders US Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Cwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.