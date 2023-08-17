Macquarie Maintains Getty Images Holdings Inc - (GETY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Macquarie maintained coverage of Getty Images Holdings Inc - (NYSE:GETY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 7.30. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 75.52% from its latest reported closing price of 4.16.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 996MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Images Holdings Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GETY is 0.70%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 171,931K shares. The put/call ratio of GETY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 80,734K shares representing 20.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,499K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 78,848K shares representing 19.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,922K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 9,976K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,903K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 480K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

EULAV Asset Management holds 400K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

