Macquarie Maintains Getty Images Holdings Inc - (GETY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Macquarie maintained coverage of Getty Images Holdings Inc - (NYSE:GETY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.46% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 6.59. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.46% from its latest reported closing price of 6.13.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 996MM, an increase of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Images Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GETY is 0.66%, an increase of 24.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 172,948K shares. The put/call ratio of GETY is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 80,499K shares representing 20.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 78,848K shares representing 19.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,922K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 55.74% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 11,903K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 480K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Zazove Associates holds 402K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 126,114.12% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

