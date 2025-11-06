Macquarie Maintains Genius Sports (GENI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Macquarie maintained coverage of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.96% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 38.96% from its latest reported closing price of $11.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is 550MM, a decrease of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 25.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.44%, an increase of 27.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 291,877K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,949K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,199K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 1.10% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,309K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,559K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,462K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,244K shares , representing an increase of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 84.61% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 9,192K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,386K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 8,650K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,270K shares , representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 12.90% over the last quarter.

