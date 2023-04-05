Macquarie Maintains Carnival (CCL) Outperform Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Macquarie maintained coverage of Carnival with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is $11.02. The forecasts range from a low of $6.87 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is $21,588MM, an increase of 44.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 755K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Allworth Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Castleview Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schubert & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 57.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 0.67% over the last quarter.

BBUS - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 15.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.07%, a decrease of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 613,122K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

