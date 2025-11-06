Macquarie Maintains Brightstar Lottery (BRSL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Macquarie maintained coverage of Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brightstar Lottery is $19.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.65 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $16.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brightstar Lottery. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRSL is 0.25%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.92% to 136,244K shares. The put/call ratio of BRSL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 13,710K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,597K shares , representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSL by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,938K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,098K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSL by 82.41% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 7,567K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares , representing an increase of 57.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSL by 126.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,691K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,888K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSL by 55.23% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 4,692K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSL by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.