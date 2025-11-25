Macquarie Maintains Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (ATAT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Macquarie maintained coverage of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ATAT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $44.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of $37.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is 5,885MM, a decrease of 29.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 17.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAT is 0.82%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 78,147K shares. The put/call ratio of ATAT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oceanlink Management holds 8,525K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,015K shares , representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 67.81% over the last quarter.

First Beijing Investment holds 5,669K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 4,429K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315K shares , representing a decrease of 20.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 6.15% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 3,025K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,023K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 74.34% over the last quarter.

