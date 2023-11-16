Macquarie invests $190 mln in green aviation fuel supplier SkyNRG

Adds details

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX said on Thursday its asset management arm will make an initial investment of up to 175 million euros (about $190 million) in Netherlands-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplier SkyNRG.

There has been an increasing amount of interest in the SAF industry, with many fund managers exploring opportunities to capitalize on a sector gaining momentum as airlines lean towards green fuels to reduce emissions and meet their targets.

Macquarie's investment, through its GIG Energy Transition Solutions Fund, will be its first in the SAF space.

SkyNRG will use the funds to build dedicated SAF facilities in Europe and the United States by 2030. ($1 = 0.9225 euros)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

