Macquarie Initiates Coverage of Snowflake (SNOW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Macquarie initiated coverage of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.92% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snowflake is $218.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.92% from its latest reported closing price of $153.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake is 5,590MM, an increase of 54.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71, a decrease of 1.12% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an increase of 171 owner(s) or 11.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.42%, an increase of 47.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 236,555K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,321K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 29.54% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,637K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,974K shares , representing an increase of 47.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 152.68% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,405K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sc Us holds 5,949K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,487K shares , representing a decrease of 25.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 18.05% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,078K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Snowflake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in San Mateo, California. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The company's name was chosen as a tribute to the founders' love of winter sports.

