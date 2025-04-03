Macquarie Initiates Coverage of Snowflake (BMV:SNOW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Macquarie initiated coverage of Snowflake (BMV:SNOW) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an increase of 607 owner(s) or 6,744.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.41%, an increase of 4,626.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,165,972.22% to 69,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,321K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 29.54% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,637K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,974K shares , representing an increase of 47.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 152.68% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,405K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sc Us holds 5,949K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,487K shares , representing a decrease of 25.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 18.05% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,078K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 31.67% over the last quarter.

