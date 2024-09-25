Macquarie Initiates Coverage of MARA Holdings (MARA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Macquarie initiated coverage of MARA Holdings (NasdaqCM:MARA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.87% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for MARA Holdings is $21.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.87% from its latest reported closing price of $16.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MARA Holdings is 609MM, an increase of 7.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in MARA Holdings. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 14.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.23%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.76% to 174,577K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 17,653K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,209K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,657K shares , representing an increase of 18.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 6,905K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,218K shares , representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,779K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 3.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,521K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares , representing an increase of 17.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

