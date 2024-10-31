Macquarie Initiates Coverage of Klaviyo (KVYO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Macquarie initiated coverage of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.10% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Klaviyo is $37.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.10% from its latest reported closing price of $38.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Klaviyo is 908MM, an increase of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVYO is 0.73%, an increase of 14.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.35% to 125,995K shares. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 47,742K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 80.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 387.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,009K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares , representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 5.88% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,596K shares.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 35.71% over the last quarter.

