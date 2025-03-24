Macquarie Initiates Coverage of HubSpot (HUBS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Macquarie initiated coverage of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.68% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is $895.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $649.55 to a high of $1,029.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.68% from its latest reported closing price of $606.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is 2,968MM, an increase of 12.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.39%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.54% to 57,367K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,195K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,327K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares , representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 51.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,477K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 79.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,210K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 44.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 79.61% over the last quarter.

HubSpot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

