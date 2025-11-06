Macquarie Initiates Coverage of GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (GDS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Macquarie initiated coverage of GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:GDS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.99% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $37.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.45 to a high of $40.09. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from its latest reported closing price of $33.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is 13,305MM, an increase of 21.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDS is 0.73%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 86,156K shares. The put/call ratio of GDS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte holds 15,836K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,004K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing an increase of 43.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 88.91% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,879K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,215K shares , representing an increase of 38.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 53.38% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 6,263K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,860K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 17.73% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 4,864K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

