Macquarie Initiates Coverage of DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (DIDIY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Macquarie initiated coverage of DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:DIDIY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.98% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $5.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.90 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.98% from its latest reported closing price of $4.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 196,194MM, a decrease of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIDIY is 1.33%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.85% to 56,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 24,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 5,926K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,042K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIDIY by 52.67% over the last quarter.

SLASX - SELECTED AMERICAN SHARES INC Class S holds 4,865K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aubrey Capital Management holds 2,947K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

CFIMX - Clipper Funds Trust holds 2,199K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DiDi Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiDi Global Inc. is the world’s leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, as well as in Central Asia and Russia, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

