Macquarie Initiates Coverage of Braze (BRZE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Macquarie initiated coverage of Braze (NasdaqGS:BRZE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.86% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Braze is $59.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 88.86% from its latest reported closing price of $31.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Braze is 628MM, an increase of 17.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRZE is 0.52%, an increase of 34.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.68% to 74,820K shares. The put/call ratio of BRZE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 8,551K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,670K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,901K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,534K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 32.59% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 4,715K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,912K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares , representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 31.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,873K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 70.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 203.81% over the last quarter.

Braze Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Braze uses its Investor website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

