Macquarie Initiates Coverage of Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BILI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Macquarie initiated coverage of Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BILI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $28.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $27.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 36,712MM, an increase of 24.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.26%, an increase of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.83% to 38,811K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 3,979K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares , representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 1,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares , representing a decrease of 63.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 33.65% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,898K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,651K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,588K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing an increase of 22.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 13.97% over the last quarter.

