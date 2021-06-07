Oil
Macquarie Infrastructure to sell unit Atlantic Aviation in $4.5 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp said on Monday it plans to sell its private aviation services network Atlantic Aviation to private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc for $4.48 billion. [nBw1x4fkQa]

June 7 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC.N said on Monday it plans to sell its private aviation services network Atlantic Aviation to private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N for $4.48 billion.

Atlantic Aviation operates one of the largest networks of fixed base operations in the United States.

Fixed-base operators, or FBOs, provide services ranging from hangars to fueling, and have been drawing investor interest as private jet traffic rebounds in the United States.

The deal, which includes debt, is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure's board is expected to authorize a cash distribution of about $37.35 per unit after the closing.

Reuters previously reported the news on Sunday citing a source familiar with the matter.

Lazard and Evercore acted as financial advisers to Macquarie, while Jefferies LLC advised KKR.

