Macquarie Infrastructure to sell unit Atlantic Aviation in $4.5 bln deal

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 7 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC.N said on Monday it plans to sell its private aviation services network Atlantic Aviation to private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N for $4.475 billion.

Reuters previously reported the news citing a source familiar with the matter on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

