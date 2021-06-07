Macquarie Infrastructure to sell unit Atlantic Aviation in $4.5 bln deal

June 7 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC.N said on Monday it plans to sell its private aviation services network Atlantic Aviation to private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N for $4.475 billion.

Reuters previously reported the news citing a source familiar with the matter on Sunday.

