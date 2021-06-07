Markets
KKR

Macquarie Infrastructure To Sell Atlantic Aviation To KKR For $4.475 Bln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced Monday the signing of a definitive agreement for MIC to sell its Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.475 billion in cash and assumed debt and reorganization obligations.

Atlantic Aviation operates one of the largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) in the U.S. providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector.

MIC expects to receive $3.525 billion at closing following the reorganization of MIC into a limited liability company, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC or MIH. The reorganization was approved by MIC shareholders on May 6, 2021 and is expected be completed shortly before the closing of the Atlantic Aviation sale.

The cash proceeds of approximately $3.298 billion will be available for distribution to unitholders after a disposition payment by MIH to MIC's external manager of approximately $227 million. The MIH board of directors is expected to authorize a cash distribution of approximately $37.35 per unit following closing of the transaction.

The sale of Atlantic Aviation is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals and approval from MIC shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR MIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular